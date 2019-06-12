Police investigating deadly rollover crash on Route 190 in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 190 in Leominster on Tuesday that left a 44-year-old Woburn man dead.

Troopers responding to a reported crash about 10:50 p.m. determined that Steven Murphy was driving a 2017 Ford Focus southbound at a high rate of speed when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle went off the right side of the highway and rolled over into the wood line, state police said.

The crash is being investigated by the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)