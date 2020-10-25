Police investigating deadly Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a man was shot dead early Sunday morning in Roxbury, officials said.

Officers responding to a radio call for shots fired on Dunreath Street just after midnight found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

