BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Charlestown late Saturday night that left a man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck on Main Street around 10:30 p.m. found a man on the ground in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

