Police investigating deadly shooting in Charlestown

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight in Charlestown.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Mystic Place around 3:20 a.m. Saturday morning found a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The person who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

