Police investigating deadly shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Saturday night in Dorchester that left one person dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a radio call for a person shot on Bellevue Street just before 8 p.m. found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said Sunday.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

No additional information was immediately released.

