BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester early Saturday morning that left a man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 417 Geneva Ave. around 1 a.m. found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to Boston police.

His name has not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

