BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in East Boston Tuesday night, according to Boston Police.

Officers responded to 27 Havre Street at approximately 5:50 p.m. for a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was treated on scene then taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting is under investigation by Boston police.

No other details were immediately available.

