FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Fitchburg on Sunday night that led to a police standoff that shut down a stretch of Main Street.

Officers responding to a reported shooting around 7 p.m. could be seen gathering evidence and questioning witnesses inside a taped-off section of the roadway.

Several hours later, one person could be seen walking backward toward police before being placed in handcuffs.

Fitchburg police say the investigation into the shooting is being handled by the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)