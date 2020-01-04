Police investigating deadly shooting in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Lynn on Saturday morning that left a 20-year-old man dead.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the around of Lander and Howard streets about 5 a.m. found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lynn police.

The person was taken to Salem Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The victim’s name has not been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)