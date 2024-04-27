BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a deadly shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting around 4:44 a.m. found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Boston police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. HIs name has not been released.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

No additional information was immediately available.

