NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Norwood on Saturday that left a man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 9 Holye St. around 2 p.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Norwood police.

He was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No additional information was immediately available.

