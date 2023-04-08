ROCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting overnight in Rochester, Mass.

Officers could be seen responding to a home on Bedford Road, where they reportedly found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting.

No additional information was immediately available.

