ROCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting overnight in Rochester, Mass.

Officers could be seen responding to a home on Bedford Road, where they reportedly found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

