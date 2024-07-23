SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 49-year-old Somerville man died after he was shot on a local street late Monday night, officials said.

The shooting happened in the area of Dartmouth Street near 10:30 p.m.

In a statement Tuesday morning, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Chief of Police Charles Femino said officers responded and found Paul Nolan on scene suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

Emergency crews brought Nolan to Massachusetts General Hospital where he later died.

Officials did not share any additional information about the shooting but said it remained under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Somerville police at 617-625-1600 ext. 7250.

