BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting near an MBTA station in Boston on Monday night that left a man dead.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Maple Street near the Fairmont commuter rail station in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood shortly before 10 p.m. found a man in his 30s suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Video from the scene showed a large area roped off with yellow crime tape as investigators searched for evidence.

There were no additional details available.

Transit police are assisting Boston police with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

