BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation overnight after a man was fatally shot on Shawmut Avenue, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 618 Shawmut Ave. around 1:30 a.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

No arrests have been made

No additional information was immediately available.

