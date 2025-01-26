NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua, New Hampshire police are investigating a crash on Sunday morning that left one person dead.

Officers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on Daniel Webster Highway around 10:15 a.m. found a vehicle that had slammed into a utility police, according to Nashua Fire Rescue.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.

The cause remains under investigation.

