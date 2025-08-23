STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fiery crash in Stow early Saturday morning that left a person dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 70 Crescent St. around 4 a.m. found a Lexus ES that had slammed into a tree and burst into flames, according to Stow Police Chief Michael Sallese and Fire Chief Barry Evers.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

The crash remains under investigation by the Stow Police Department, with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

