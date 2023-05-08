CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police launched an investigation Monday after a woman was found with multiple stab wounds in a Chelsea apartment building, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said the woman was found at a building on Lafayette Avenue. A 7NEWS source said the woman was later taken by ambulance to a local hospital and did not survive.

Initially called to the address around 10 a.m., police could be seen going in and out throughout the day, taking photos and gathering evidence.

Detectives also talked to residents and neighbors.

The building where the woman was found sits up on a hill overlooking the Boston skyline. It is normally quiet and peaceful, according to residents.

“You barely see people in there,” said area resident Deolinda Brito. “It’s really nice.”

“I just moved here in September and I was remarking to the people I work with how I love my building,” said Pamela Rivera. “I love my apartment. It was so quiet, clean, I never hear any noise.”

Detectives could be seen at one point focusing their efforts on the side of the building Monday, where a source said evidence from a suspect was located.

While the Suffolk County DA’s office said it was not aware of any arrests as of Monday night, officials also said this wasn’t a random act of violence and there is no danger to the public.

Detectives cleared the crime scene shortly before 4 p.m. They had returned as of around 5 p.m., telling 7NEWS they are confident they will find the person responsible.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)