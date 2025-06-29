MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a deadly domestic stabbing in Middleboro on Saturday.

Officers responding to a report stabbing found a 65-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to Morton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

A suspect has been detained in connection with the stabbing.

No additional information was immediately available.

