BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation into a deadly stabbing that occurred in South Boston on Monday night.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 115 Southampton St. around 7:30 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Boston police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call (617) 343-4470.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)