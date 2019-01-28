Authorities investigating deadly stabbing near UMass-Lowell campus

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the deadly stabbing of an 18-year-old near the University of Massachusetts – Lowell campus Monday night.

Paramedics responding to the area of Lawrence Drive around 7 p.m. transported the male victim to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said.

The victim was not a UMass-Lowell student, Ryan added.

Lowell police are assisting the DA’s office with the investigation.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and @LowellPD are currently investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred tonight. Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/YOS9WZNbG1 — DA Marian Ryan (@DAMarianRyan) January 29, 2019

