Authorities investigating deadly stabbing near UMass-Lowell campus

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the deadly stabbing of an 18-year-old near the University of Massachusetts – Lowell campus Monday night.
Paramedics responding to the area of Lawrence Drive around 7 p.m. transported the male victim to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said.
The victim was not a UMass-Lowell student, Ryan added.
Lowell police are assisting the DA’s office with the investigation.
