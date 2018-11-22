Police investigating deadly Thanksgiving shooting in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for the person who shot and killed a man in Jamaica Plain early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Chestnut Avenue and Hoffman Street about 1:14 a.m. found a male victim suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)