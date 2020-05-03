Police investigating deadly triple shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a triple shooting in Lawrence that left one person dead Sunday night.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area of Newton and Andover streets around 9 p.m. found three people injured, police said.

Lawrence General Hospital paramedics pronounced one of the victims dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.

The shooting is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

