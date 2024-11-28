NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash on I-95 in Newbury early Thursday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported crash on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 81 around 12:05 a.m. found two passenger vehicles that had crashed head-on, according to Newbury Fire Chief Dave Evans.

The two men who had been driving the cars were trapped inside and firefighters had to free both from the wreckage.

One of the men was taken to a nearby hospital. The other was pronounced dead at the scene, his name has not been released.

An investigation determined one of the drivers was heading the wrong way down the highway at the time of the crash.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)