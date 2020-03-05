Police investigating deadly Yarmouth crash

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Yarmouth police are investigating a crash Thursday morning that left a driver dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 200 Old Main St. about 7:30 a.m. found a vehicle that had struck a tree and then a utility pole, according to Yarmouth police.

The driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their name has not been released.

The crash is being investigated by the Yarmouth Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit with assistance from the Barnstable Police Department and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)