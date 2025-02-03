BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police were investigated a scene at the Charlestown marina early Monday.

Crews responded to the area on 13th Street just after midnight.

“Boston Homicide Detectives were requested and are the lead investigators on a Death Investigation,” police confirmed in a statement.

Police confirmed the body recovered belongs to a male victim.

Authorities’ attention appeared focused on a boat docked at the end of the marina.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

