BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police were investigated a scene at the Charlestown marina early Monday.

Crews responded to the area on 13th Street just after midnight.

“Boston Homicide Detectives were requested and are the lead investigators on a Death Investigation,” police confirmed in a statement.

Police confirmed the body recovered belongs to a male victim.

Authorities’ attention appeared focused on a boat docked at the end of the marina.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox