BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police were investigated a scene at the Charlestown marina early Monday.

Crews responded to Shipway Place to “investigate an incident on a houseboat” before 11 p.m. Sunday.

“On arrival, officers located a non-viable individual,” Boston police said in a statement. “Homicide Detectives responded and are leading the investigation into this individual’s death.”

An autopsy will be conducted “to determine a cause and manner of death and positively identify the individual.”

Police confirmed the body recovered belongs to a male victim.

An individual, Nora Nelson, 24, of Boston, was arrested on scene on unrelated warrants, police said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

