WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl who was found unresponsive inside a home in Winthrop, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of an unresponsive child on Pleasant Street around 10:20 a.m. found her in cardiac arrest, according to fire officials. When the fire chief realized the nearest ambulance was 20 minutes away, they transported the girl to Mass General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The call came from the home of former Winthrop Police Lt. James Feeley, who was charged last month with child rape and indecent assault and battery on a child. He has been behind bars since December.

Winthrop Police Chief Terence Delehanty said, “The fire department did a heroic job today and made decisive decisions under emergency conditions to get this child the medical treatment necessary a soon as possible.”

A preliminary investigation suggests no foul play involved.

