Police investigating death of 2-year-old in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 2-year-old in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The 2-year-old child was taken to a local hospital Friday after reportedly being in distress.

That child later passed away. The circumstances surrounding the incident are not known at this time.

Police have not provided any additional information.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for more information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)