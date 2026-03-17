BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police and Brockton police are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man found in a parking lot in the city on Sunday, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced Tuesday.

At approximately 3:55 a.m., Brockton police on patrol found a man on the ground in the parking lot behind Cardoso Café in the area of Lincoln Street and West Railroad Avenue. He has since been identified as Lianes Brandao.

Using witness and surveillance video of the parking lot, investigators determined that Brandao and several other individuals were involved in a physical fight. Police said the group left the scene, and some time after, Brandao was run over by a grey Jeep. The vehicle then left the scene.

Brandao was taken to Brockton Hospital, then flown to Boston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they identified the driver of the car, and he was taken into the Brockton police department for questioning. No charges have been filed.

A memorial has been set up at the scene to honor Brandao’s life. His brother spoke with 7NEWS Tuesday night.

“Whoever did this, act a coward towards him, took my brother’s life too young,” Brandao’s brother said. “Pretty heartbroken right now, my father’s been sad, down right now, all the family. We want to know the answer, what happened, what was the reason, why?”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Plymouth County State Police Detective Unit at 508-894-2584.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)