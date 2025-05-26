SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the death of a child who they believe fell out of a third-story window in Southbridge Saturday morning, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office.

The district attorney, Southbridge Police Department, and Massachusetts State Police detectives are investigating the incident.

An autopsy is pending, according to the office. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)