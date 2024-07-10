HANOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are investigating if alcohol or hazing were involved in the death of a Dartmouth College student.

The body of a 20-year-old student was pulled from the Connecticut River on Sunday.

Police said a tipster claimed there was a fraternity hazing event with heavy drinking that took place before the deadly incident.

Investigators said a group of students were seen swimming in the river the night before his body was found.

“So we have received some emails that were forwarded to us from the College that were sent anonymously listing some of those concerns that hazing or potentially alcohol may be involved so that will certainly be part of our investigation as we move forward through this process,” said Hanover Police Chief Charlie Dennis.

That student’s cause of death is still under investigation.

Police do not suspect foul play.

