ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the death of a diver who was pulled from the water off Rockport on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a potential diver in distress in the area of Front Beach around 11:30 a.m. learned that the partner diver of the person had called for help, according to a statement issued by the town.

The Harbormasters located the person, who was unresponsive. They were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their name has not been released.

The incident is being investigated by State Police Detectives assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

