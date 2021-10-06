BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a man died at a construction site in Boston on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The incident happened at the site of a building under construction at 187 Sumner St., according to the Boston Police Department.

Police initially said that a worker had fallen but later stated during an afternoon news conference that the man’s cause of death remained under investigation.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been called to the scene.

There were no additional details available.

