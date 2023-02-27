U.S. Virgin Islands Police are investigating the death of a 42-year-old woman from New Hampshire.

Jamie Cail’s boyfriend said he left a local bar on the island to check on her last Tuesday. However, when he got home, he found his girlfriend on the floor.

The man and a friend rushed Cail to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The case is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau and the cause of death has not been released.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)