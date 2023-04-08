CLARKSBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A 2-year-old boy died early this morning in Clarksburg when his father was attempting to flee the scene of a car crash, according to state police.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, troopers reported to the crash on Middle Road, where they learned the child was unaccounted for. Officials recovered the toddler from Hudson Brook before 2:20 a.m. and performed first aid. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The child’s father and driver Darel A. Galorenzo, 35, of Readsboro, Vermont, was determined by police to have been operating the vehicle under the influence and is currently in custody.

Galorenzo, while fleeing on foot, “lost the child in a brook,” police said of their initial findings. Galorenzo was present in the area of the brook when officials arrived. State police said they are investigating the crash and the child’s death, with expected charges related to both.

