DANVILLE, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation continued in Danville, New Hampshire Friday after a woman was found dead in a home Thursday night, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said.

The AG’s office, in a statement, said Danville police first responded to a call to the home on Back Road on Thursday. Once on scene, the AG’s office said officers found the woman dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

An autopsy was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Friday and investigators remained on scene as of around 10:30 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

