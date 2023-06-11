BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were injured in an incident on Arion Street in Dorchester early Sunday morning. 

Boston police said they transported both people to the hospital, including a young man who was stabbed in the chest just before 4 a.m.. He is expected to survive, and there is no update on the second patient.

Officials said this was a domestic incident.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox