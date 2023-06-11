BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were injured in an incident on Arion Street in Dorchester early Sunday morning.

Boston police said they transported both people to the hospital, including a young man who was stabbed in the chest just before 4 a.m.. He is expected to survive, and there is no update on the second patient.

Officials said this was a domestic incident.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)