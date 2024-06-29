BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a car crashed into a home in Dorchester Friday night, leaving the driver dead and a passenger hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a car into a building on Fifield Street around 8:30 p.m. determined the passenger of the vehicle had suffered a broken leg and the driver was dead, according to Boston police. The passenger was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment, the driver’s name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox