BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a car crashed into a home in Dorchester Friday night, leaving the driver dead and a passenger hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a car into a building on Fifield Street around 8:30 p.m. determined the passenger of the vehicle had suffered a broken leg and the driver was dead, according to Boston police. The passenger was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment, the driver’s name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

No additional information was immediately available.

