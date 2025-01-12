BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash in Dorchester on Sunday morning that left a pedestrian dead and two other people hospitalized with critical injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of 600 Dorchester Ave. around 9:30 a.m. found a man suffering from injuries after being struck by a vehicle, according to Boston police. The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle that struck him slammed into a nearby building. The driver and passenger were both taken to a nearby hospital, where they were listed in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

