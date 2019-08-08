Police investigating Dorchester double shooting that left 2 teens in critical condition

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two teenagers were hospitalized in critical condition following a double shooting in Dorchester Wednesday night.

Police say two people were taken into custody on Thursday on Ellington Street but it is too early to say if they are connected to the shooting. Two guns were also recovered.

Officers are laying down evidence markers and setting up the scene with police tape again on Thursday.

K9 officers are also searching the neighborhood.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Michigan Avenue just before 9 p.m. found a 17-year-old female and an 18-year-old male who had fled the scene on a motorized scooter suffering from apparent gunshot wounds on Ellington Street, according to Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross.

The victims were taken to local hospitals, where they were listed in critical but stable condition.

People who were in the area at the time of the shooting recalled hearing many gunshots, at least a dozen, closer to two dozen.

An anonymous witness said, “I was sitting in the car and I saw the kids playing in the park, so I’m like ‘why didn’t the police come,’ so soon after that, a little boy comes walking on the street and he had blood dripping from his side, so I’m like ‘oh my god, somebody got shot.'”

This is part of a broader problem of gun violence in the city.

“Teenagers shot on the street. It’s not acceptable,” Gross said. “Thank you to everyone who called 911 so we could get here in a timely manner to help our victims.”

This shooting is the latest in a string of violence to hit Boston this past week.

Gross, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins, and other local officials have said that there are too many guns in the city.

“In the last 24 hours, eight guns have been taken off the street,” Gross said.

Rollins added, “We are happy to hear eight guns were taken off the street but we have too many guns on the street right now and you need to hear that we will be holding people accountable.”

Anyone with information regarding the recent shootings is asked to call Boston police.

Police confirm 2 ppl were taken into custody on Ellington St and 2 guns were recovered just a few min ago. Too early to say if it's related to the shooting here last night. The scene is now very active #7News pic.twitter.com/L4sqRQ3Wpc — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) August 8, 2019

