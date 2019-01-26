Police investigating Dorchester double shooting

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were shot in Dorchester on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 49 Withington St. about 5:10 p.m. said they found one victim who sustained life-threatening injuries and a second victim who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

