BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were hurt in a fight on Evelyn Street in Dorchester late Saturday night, police said.

Officials said a man was stabbed just before midnight and transported to a local hospital.

The second victim was a woman who was hurt trying to break up the fight. She was treated at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)