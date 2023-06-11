BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were hurt in a fight on Evelyn Street in Dorchester late Saturday night, police said.

Officials said a man was stabbed just before midnight and transported to a local hospital.

The second victim was a woman who was hurt trying to break up the fight. She was treated at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox