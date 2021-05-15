Police investigating Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a man was shot in Dorchester on Friday night, officials said.

A man, whose name has not been released, walked into the Boston Police District C-11 station at 12 East Street around 10:09 p.m. saying he was the victim shot near East Street.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

No arrests have been made in the case.

No additional information was immediately available.

