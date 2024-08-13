BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a double shooting in Dorchester on Monday night that left one man dead and another hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Trent Street found the two victims injured inside a home, police said. They were both rushed to a nearby hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead.

The name of the man who died has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation and police say they’re searching for multiple people in connection with the shooting.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police.

