DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in Dorchester Tuesday.
Officers were called to the scene on Robinhood Street shortly before 3 p.m. and found one person suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
They were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No further details were released.
