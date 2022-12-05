DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester on Monday that sent two people to the hospital.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Talbot Street found two people injured, police said.

The victims were taken to area hospitals with undisclosed injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

