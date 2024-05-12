BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday night that left two people injured.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Dewey Street found one person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Another victim took themselves to the hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox