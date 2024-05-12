BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday night that left two people injured.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Dewey Street found one person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Another victim took themselves to the hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

