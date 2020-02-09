Police investigating Dorchester shooting that left person hospitalized

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Dorchester that sent one person to the hospital on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Washington Street just before 3:30 a.m. found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

That person was sent to a hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

