Police investigating Dorchester stabbing

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in Dorchester on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing incident around 9:45 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Boston police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

No additional information has been made available.

